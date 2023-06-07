SiriusXM Will Nourish Your CoComelon Habit With Moonbug Radio: Exclusive

SiriusXM will ensure you get more CoComelon and Blippi in your daily diet with the launch of Moonbug Radio.

The satellite radio service today (June 7) unveils the exclusive new channel, a collaboration with Moonbug Entertainment, a subsidiary of Candle Media, the global entertainment company behind some of world’s most popular kids’ content.

Moonbug Radio contains the brand’s full library of children’s content on a continuous, dedicated music station. And it’s programmed around key moments in the day with the little ones in mind. Think slow instrumental tracks for sleepy bobos, or, for those times when the kids can’t sit still, bouncy numbers such as “The Wheels On The Bus” with JJ and his CoComelon friends, “The Excavator Song” with Blippi and more.

Explore Explore Cocomelon See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Music has always played a huge role in Moonbug brands,” reads a statement from SiriusXM, “encouraging early learning and development through songs that accompany daily routines like bath or nap time, or are centered around themes like identifying colors, shapes and objects, and more to expand kids’ minds and strengthen their emotional development.”

The channel is available for subscribers to tune-in from their cars at channel 307, and on the SXM App, Billboard can exclusively reveal.

Kids entertainment is a big business. A Deep Dive by Billboard found that kids entertainment accounting for low single percentage of the U.S. recorded music market in 2020 – a number that appears to be growing.

