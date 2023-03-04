×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Morgan Wallen Breaks Spotify Single-Day Streaming Records With Release of ‘One Thing at a Time’

Wallen's new album saw 52.29 million streams on release day, according to Spotify,

Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen John Shearer

Morgan Wallen‘s new album, One Thing at a Time, is already breaking streaming records in its first day of release.

With 52.29 million streams on Friday (March 3), according to Spotify, the country star’s 36-song project has set the record as the service’s most-streamed country album in a single day by a male artist.

Wallen’s One Thing at a Time has also had the largest streaming debut of any genre in 2023 so far on Spotify.

Related

Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen Celebrates New Album 'One Thing at a Time' For a Packed House in Nashville

Explore

Explore

Morgan Wallen

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Related

Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen Performs at His Former High School, Donates $35K to Its Sports & Performing…

On release day, Morgan was the most streamed artist of the day in the U.S. and globally on Spotify.

Spotify additionally tells Billboard that on Saturday (March 4), 31 songs from the album are in Spotify’s Top 50 U.S. chart, including “Last Night” at the No. 1 spot with 3,143,730 streams.

Spotify partnered with Wallen to celebrate One Thing at a Time at the hitmaker’s high school, Gibbs High School in Knoxville, Tenn., on Thursday. Wallen surprised students with a concert on the school’s baseball field, featuring several songs from his new project. The students were treated to Wallen’s favorite concessions, plus a photo booth that transformed snaps into exclusive baseball cards, courtesy of Spotify.

Wallen presented the school’s principal with a check for $35,000 from the Morgan Wallen Foundation to go toward performing arts and sports programs.

Morgan’s previous album, the 30-track Dangerous: The Double Album, was released in 2021 and still remains in the Billboard 200’s top five.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad