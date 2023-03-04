Morgan Wallen Breaks Spotify Single-Day Streaming Records With Release of ‘One Thing at a Time’

Morgan Wallen‘s new album, One Thing at a Time, is already breaking streaming records in its first day of release.

With 52.29 million streams on Friday (March 3), according to Spotify, the country star’s 36-song project has set the record as the service’s most-streamed country album in a single day by a male artist.

Wallen’s One Thing at a Time has also had the largest streaming debut of any genre in 2023 so far on Spotify.

On release day, Morgan was the most streamed artist of the day in the U.S. and globally on Spotify.

Spotify additionally tells Billboard that on Saturday (March 4), 31 songs from the album are in Spotify’s Top 50 U.S. chart, including “Last Night” at the No. 1 spot with 3,143,730 streams.

Spotify partnered with Wallen to celebrate One Thing at a Time at the hitmaker’s high school, Gibbs High School in Knoxville, Tenn., on Thursday. Wallen surprised students with a concert on the school’s baseball field, featuring several songs from his new project. The students were treated to Wallen’s favorite concessions, plus a photo booth that transformed snaps into exclusive baseball cards, courtesy of Spotify.

Wallen presented the school’s principal with a check for $35,000 from the Morgan Wallen Foundation to go toward performing arts and sports programs.

Morgan’s previous album, the 30-track Dangerous: The Double Album, was released in 2021 and still remains in the Billboard 200’s top five.