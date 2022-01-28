Joni Mitchell Pulling Music from Spotify in Solidarity With Neil Young

Joni Mitchell performing at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Lousiana on May 6, 1995.

Joni Mitchell is joining her old friend and contemporary Neil Young in having her legendary music catalog pulled from Spotify over concerns about vaccine misinformation being spread on the platform’s popular Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

In a brief note posted to her official website on Friday, the singer-songwriter wrote, “I’ve decided to remove all my music from Spotify. Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.”

Mitchell’s announcement comes just two days after Spotify confirmed it would be granting Young’s request to have his music removed from the platform. Young made the demand on Monday (Jan. 24), writing in part, “With an estimated 11 million listeners per episode, JRE, which is hosted exclusively on Spotify, is the world’s largest podcast and has tremendous influence. Spotify has a responsibility to mitigate the spread of misinformation on its platform, though the company presently has no misinformation policy.”

Spotify and a representative for Mitchell did not immediately respond to Billboard‘s request for comment.

This is a developing story.