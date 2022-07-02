Crosby, Stills & Nash Music Returns to Spotify

Crosby, Stills & Nash music can now be streamed on Spotify once again, five months after David Crosby, Graham Nash and Stephen Stills requested their labels remove their recordings in support of Neil Young‘s decision to leave the streaming service.

Their music is available via Spotify as of Saturday (July 2). CSN will donate proceeds from streams to COVID-19 charities for at least a month, a source tells Billboard.

In February, the band members commented, “We support Neil and we agree with him that there is dangerous disinformation being aired on Spotify’s Joe Rogan podcast. While we always value alternate points of view, knowingly spreading disinformation during this global pandemic has deadly consequences. Until real action is taken to show that a concern for humanity must be balanced with commerce, we don’t want our music — or the music we made together — to be on the same platform.”

Nash had previously shared a statement in which he said he “completely agree[s] and support[s] my friend, Neil Young.”

The dispute between Young and Spotify began when Young released an open letter on Jan. 24 that demanded his catalog be removed from the streaming service due to COVID-19 and vaccine misinformation spread by Joe Rogan, whose Joe Rogan Experience podcast is exclusive to Spotify.

In response, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek released a statement at the time saying the streaming service would introduce an advisory on podcasts that discuss COVID-19. Meanwhile, Rogan posted a 10-minute video to Instagram, in which he said he was not “trying to promote misinformation” with his podcast, and chose to bring on vaccine skeptics such as Dr. Robert Malone and Dr. Peter McCullough as guests “to hear what their opinion is.”

“I had them on and because of that, those episodes in particular were labeled as being dangerous — they had dangerous misinformation,” Rogan said, adding that he’ll “do my best to try to balance out these more controversial viewpoints with other people perspectives so we can maybe find a better point of view.”