Warner Music Group’s HBCU Immersion Program Slates Next Application Window

Warner Music Group will begin accepting new applications for its next HBCU Immersion Program in January 2023. Presented in collaboration with Culture Creators to prepare students for careers in the music industry, the program concluded its inaugural run last month.

Explore Explore Kevin Weaver See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“As a proud HBCU alum, I am thrilled about the creation of WMG’s HBCU Immersion Program,” said Dr. Maurice Stinnett, WMG’s global head of diversity, equity and inclusion in a statement. “HBCU’s are full of talent, brilliance, and creativity — everything we need in the next generation of leaders in the music industry. I’m so proud to offer this training opportunity in partnership with Culture Creators, which I know will further strengthen the leadership, skills and innovation of these amazing students.”

The program’s first six-week session brought together 32 students accepted from more than 150 applications. Its comprehensive introduction to the music industry revolves around five state-of-the-art modules that comprise the Culture Creators-designed curriculum: A&R, marketing, data science, business development and administration & licensing. The weekly, live virtual sessions also include interactive learning activities and guest speaker panels.

Upon successful completion of the program, students have the opportunity to apply for a paid position within Warner Music Group’s Summer Emerging Talent Associate Program. This hands-on experience extends across Atlantic Records, Warner Records, Warner Music Nashville, Rhino, Warner Chappell and WMX. Housing subsidies are also provided to support relocation to one of these internship locations: New York City, Los Angeles or Nashville.

Atlantic Records president Kevin Weaver stated, “It’s an honor to be able to support the growth of programs within our industry that create hands-on learning and give access to real-life opportunities. Through the program we also get to know these young adults personally, giving Warner Music Group the ability to tap into the next generation of future leaders at the ground floor. From here the potential opportunities are truly endless for all. The program is designed and run in close partnership between talent acquisition, DEI and business units; a special thank-you to [WMG manager, student programs] Vanessa Joseph and the teams that put this together.“

Those applying to the WMG HBCU Immersion Program in 2023 must be a college junior, senior or graduate student currently enrolled in an accredited HBCU. They must also commit to three hours per week during the six-week program. For more information, visit www.wmg.com/hbcuimmersionprogram.

“The key to creating an equitable environment for students of color to learn, grow and rise in the music business relies on executives’ and companies’ willingness to give them access and support,” added Joi Brown, founder of Culture Creators and head of strategic partnerships at ICM Partners. “The WMG Immersion program provides access, leadership, education and mentorship, not to mention opportunity, to intern across all business units. We’re proud to have been co-conspirators in the program and look forward to our next cohort of students to run through the program.”