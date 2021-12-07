Brazilian Artist Thiaguinho Signs Record Deal With Virgin Music

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Thiaguinho signs a record deal with Virgin Music, Billboard has learned.

In hopes of catapulting the 38-year-old Brazilian artist to mainstream success, the signing — which took place in Miami — comes on the heels of a “new cycle on Thiaguinho’s career, envisioning his international career such as the development of his new projects,” according to a statement from the company own by Universal Music Group.

“It’s with a great pleasure for me to join forces with Virgin to take my art and the culture of our country to new places and even more people. I’m very grateful and I’m excited for the start of this work,” Thiaguinho said in a statement.

Miguel Cariello, general director of Virgin Music Brasil, added: “I’m happy for having another dreaming coming true. Thiaginho, just like Virgin is synonyms with boldness and joy. We’ll use these attributes that we have in common to fly even higher, to further strengthen the career of this great artist in Brazil seek to break through the borders across the world.”

With more than three million listeners on Spotify and over two million YouTube subscribers, the Latin Grammy-nominated artist is an exponent of traditional Brazilian genres such as samba and pagode, which he fuses with pop and R&B.

“Thiaguinho has been part of the Brazilian music scene from a young age, becoming one of the most successful artists of the Pagode and Samba genres,” stated Jesús López, chairman/CEO Universal Music Latin America & Iberian Peninsula. “His determination to extend his success outside of Brazil and that he has chosen Virgin Music as his travel companion, gives us great joy and also responsibility.”