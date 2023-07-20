Steve Angello’s SIZE Records Enters Into Partnership With Astralwerks

SIZE matters for Astralwerks.

Today (July 20), the venerable dance label has announced a partnership with Steve Angello‘s SIZE Records. Under the terms of this deal, all future SIZE Records releases will be distributed by Astralwerks, with the agreement also encompassing SIZE’s back catalog.

Launched in 2003 by the Swedish House Mafia member, the SIZE catalog encompasses music by Angello, Laidback Luke, Eric Prydz, Afrojack, Don Diablo, AN21, Junior Sanchez and many other electronic stars and underground greats.

The deal is also being punctuated by new music, with Angello releasing “What You Need” — a collaboration with masked duo Wh0 — tomorrow (July 21) via SIZE Records/Astralwerks and Wh0 Plays. The track marks the 250th release of the SIZE Records catalog.

“While I’m excited to honor the legacy of SIZE Records by re-launching the catalog, I’m every bit as thrilled by what the future holds,” Angello tells Billboard. “Teaming with Wh0 to make ‘What You Need’ the inaugural new release on the imprint feels like the perfect way to set the tone for everything we have planned. It’s a new era, new team, new SIZE, new collaborations, new music and lots of it! My gratitude to Astralwerks for taking this journey with us at SIZE!”

The deal marks a return for Angello and Astralwerks, with the label releasing Swedish House Mafia’s compilation albums, 2010’s Until One and 2012’s Until Now, which contained the trio’s all-time hits “One (Your Name)” and “Don’t You Worry Child.”

“SIZE Records is a powerhouse label and home to some of my all-time favorite records,” adds Astralwerks President Toby Andrews. “Being able to work with them as they kick off their 20th anniversary celebrations whilst Astralwerks is celebrating its 30th year feels like the perfect match. In addition to that, the whole team is excited to bring more of Steve’s music to the world and work with him and all his team to elevate the future vision and catalog of the label.”

Steve Angello continues to be managed by Wassim Sal Slaiby and Dina Sahim at SALXCO.