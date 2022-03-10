Dancehall Star Skillibeng Signs With RCA Records & Eastsyde Records

After emerging as a force on the dancehall scene in 2021, burgeoning artist Skillibeng has officially signed to RCA Records and Eastsyde Records.

“I’m thrilled to have signed with RCA Records and have their global support,” Skillibeng tells Billboard. “I have a wonderful team working with me under the leadership of Peter Edge, and it’s a true pinnacle of my career to have their commitment and belief.”

Last year, Skillibeng released his single “Crocodile Teeth,” which morphed into a hit and later spawned a remix with Bobby Shmurda. The record resided on his 2021 effort, which shares the same name.

Explore Explore Skillibeng See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“I was familiar with Skillibeng prior to meeting him in Jamaica, but once I met him, I knew right away that Skilli was a ‘MUST SIGN’ for RCA,” says svp of A&R at RCA Skane Dolla. “Working with Skillibeng in the studio and observing his musical range, alongside his other A&R’s (Karl and Tariq), confirmed his potential to be a global star. His talent, style, and sound are unique and dynamic, and I’m excited to collaborate with Skilli on this next phase of his career.”

Adds Principals of EastSyde, Romaine McFarlene, and Tajay Edwards: “Skilli is family, and we’re sharing an amazing journey with him. We always knew he had the ability to achieve global attention and we’re proud that he’s now showing the world that Jamaica is the birthplace of the most vibrant sounds around today. We were very excited when our international business partners BPureSounds connected us to RCA, who understood our vision for Skilli and shared our beliefs. We think that with them as our label partners, Skilli is going to shine a global spotlight on Jamaican music. Music is our life, so we’re putting in the work.”

Along with the announcement of his deal, Skillibeng returns with new music; “Whap Whap” features F.S. and showcases the dancehall’s star’s hitmaking prowess. “It was fundamental to us to help Skilli and EastSyde find the right global platform for Skilli’s music, and choosing RCA was a no-brainer,” says Sylvia Coleman and Ali Nia, Skilli’s management. “In addition to showing huge commitment towards Skilli and massive determination to achieve global success for him, Sylvia had worked for Sony for a large part of her career and knew they would deliver.”

They add: “We’re looking forward to a really busy period ahead with lots of new music, several international shows already booked, and currently making plans to be in the U.S. and Canada very soon.”