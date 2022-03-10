Paulo Londra Partners With Warner Music Latina: ‘I’m Happy For This New Phase’

Paulo Londra has forged a new partnership with Warner Music Latina, Billboard exclusively reveals today (March 10).

The deal, signed at the company’s Miami Beach headquarters with Londra’s family, team, and the label’s president, Alejandro Duque, in attendance, will focus on the artist’s upcoming releases and musical expansion.

“I’m happy for this new phase,” Londra, who last released music in 2019, expressed in a press statement. “I waited and went through a lot to be able to do what I love. I’ve gone through the bad times, now it’s time for the good times, that’s why I’ve started to enjoy it.”

Explore Explore Paulo Londra See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

In November 2021, Londra settled a two-year legal battle with Cristian Salazar and producer Daniel Oviedo (Ovy on the Drums), with whom he co-founded Big Ligas in 2018. During the course of the term, Big Ligas entered a $3 million licensing deal with Warner Music Latina in January 2019. After filing dueling lawsuits in 2020, Big Ligas and Paulo Londra amicably resolved their differences in a Miami courtroom.

“We are thrilled that Paulo has chosen us for this new phase,” Duque, president of Warner Music Latin America added. “Paulo has been at the forefront since the beginning of his career and has captivated global audiences with his music. We are convinced that Paulo’s best is yet to come and we are proud to be part of this moment and together, take Paulo Londra’s music to the global scene.”

On the Billboard charts, the pioneer of the Argentine urban movement and former Billboard Latin Artist on the Rise has a total of three entries on Hot Latin Songs and two on Latin Airplay, including his banger “Adan y Eva.” His freshman album Homerun debuted and peaked at No. 12 on Top Latin Albums in 2019 and at No. 10 on Latin Rhythm Albums, earning a combined 185,000 equivalent albums units and 332 million on-demand song streams in the U.S., according to MRC Data.

Londra has collaborated with artists such as Ed Sheeran, Becky G, De La Ghetto, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, and many more.

From left to right: Ignacio Amato-Artist Manager, Paulo Londra, Quique Londra-Father of the Artist Andrea Wattley