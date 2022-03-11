Kira Kosarin Signs With Republic Records, Releases ‘Mood Ring’ Single: Exclusive

Kira Kosarin, the 24-year-old singer-songwriter and actress best known for her role on The Thundermans, is launching her adult pop career by signing to Republic Records, Billboard can exclusively reveal. Kosarin has also shared her first single with the label, the sparkling, harmonies-laden pop track “Mood Ring.”

“Being part of the Republic family truly feels like I’ve got the dream team around me,” says Kosarin.

After growing up in a musical theater family, Kosarin starred as Phoebe Thunderman on the hit Nickelodeon series The Thundermans from 2013 to 2018, while also finding time to develop as a songwriter. She independently released a pair of EPs, Off Brand and Songbird, in 2019 and 2020, respectively; the latter included the track “First Love Never Lasts,” which grew into a TikTok hit.

“After these last several years navigating the industry as a completely independent artist, having this group of heavy-hitters on board trusting my creative vision and helping bring it to life is just magical,” Kosarin continues of her Republic deal. “I’m so excited to share what we’ve been able to do together.”

Kosarin’s debut project on Republic will arrive later this year. In a press release, she says of her “Mood Ring” single, “I’m excited to have something out there that when people come and look, is actually a reflection of me, for maybe the first time in my life.”