Interscope Veteran Joie Manda Launches Full-Service Music Firm Encore Recordings

Veteran music executive Joie Manda, who departed his role as executive vp at Interscope Geffen A&M last December, has launched a new independent full-service music company out of Los Angeles, it was announced today.

According to a release, the company – dubbed Encore Recordings – will apply Manda’s “entrepreneurial spirit, forward thinking, and passion for music to put Encore Recordings at the forefront of the industry.” Manda has worked in senior roles at labels for nearly two decades. Prior to his eight-year stint at IGA, he served as president at Def Jam Recordings, executive vp of urban music at Warner Bros. Records and executive vp at Asylum Records.

“I’m incredibly excited to build a new destination for creativity,” said Manda in a statement. “I take a lot of pride in developing artists, executives, and partnering with young entrepreneurs. Encore Recordings will be synonymous with pushing culture forward.”

To help realize his vision, Manda has hired Ned Monahan, currently head of global hits at Spotify, as general manager; Manda will assume his new role on Jan. 1, 2022. Manda and Monahan formerly worked together at Interscope, where Monahan served as a marketing director. Monahan has also brought on another former IGA colleague – former Interscope A&R manager Diana Chung – as label manager.

“I could not be more excited to join Joie and help build Encore from the ground up,” said Monahan. “I’m also incredibly thankful to my Spotify family, especially Jeremy Erlich, for the opportunity of a lifetime over the last two years. I have no doubt that the team at Encore will foster a unique and exciting new home for musicians to build their audiences and businesses to the fullest extent.”