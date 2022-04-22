Jayson Cash Signs to Atlantic Records, Announces ‘Read The Room’ Debut Mixtape

Rising West Coast rap star Jayson Cash has officially signed to Atlantic Records, Billboard reports.

Known for his gruff lyricism and stout presence in Carson, Calif., Cash looks to shake the hip-hop sphere with his forthcoming debut mixtape, Read The Room, slated to drop May 27. “Jayson is coming out with his West Coast pride on a high level,” says Dallas Martin, evp of Atlantic Records. “From his in-house producers who represent the staple sound of California to his style of new era modernized West Coast g – funk, he sets the bar high for himself with his work ethic and skills. He’s someone you should definitely pay attention to now.”

Cash tells Billboard it was a no-brainer for him to sign to Atlantic, as he relished the chance to bloom into a rap powerhouse. “The majority of artists I wanted to have similar success as were all in the building,” he says. “Watching as a fan, I got to see many of them go from barely known to become household names right before our eyes, and that’s exactly what I aspire to be.”

Explore Explore Jayson Cash See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Last year, Cash released a string of singles that caught listeners’ ears, most notably “Priority” with Blxst. Cash says he seeks to showcase “real-life situations, and perspectives” with Read The Room. “[Fans] can honestly expect a whole vibe! Myself & my in-house producers, Tha Eastie Boyz, took our time crafting a cohesive body of work that’s easy on the ears and heavy on the heart. I really gave them the real Jayson Cash.”

Cash’s new video “Top Down,” produced by Mustard, kickstarts his journey as a major label signee. Watch the clip below.