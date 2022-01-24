Interscope to Re-Release Iconic Albums on Limited-Edition Vinyl for 30th Anniversary

Last week, in celebration of its 30th anniversary, Interscope Records announced a new museum exhibit, Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined, featuring original works of visual art inspired by some of the label’s most iconic artists. Now, that artwork is being made available for purchase…in the form of limited-edition vinyl records.

Beginning Jan. 27 on the livestream shopping app NTWRK, a total of 57 iconic Interscope albums, each bearing one of the original artworks will be up for grabs in sets of 100 each. Deep pockets are required, however: delivered in a custom Gucci box, the albums are priced at $2,500 each.

The albums, each of which will come with a numbered archival quality giclee printed cover, are set to be released in groups each day starting Jan. 27 and running through Jan. 31. Both Interscope and NTWRK have committed to donating 100% of the net profits from the project to the Iovine and Young Foundation, which is building a school in South Los Angeles.

Artists whose works are featured in the vinyl series include Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Eminen, U2, Nine Inch Nails, 2Pac, Mary J. Blige and Lana Del Rey.

“While this groundbreaking art exhibit will be on view at LACMA only for a limited time, we thought launching a series of limited-edition vinyl to honor both our recording artists and the extraordinary visual artists who contributed pieces to this effort, would be a great way for this celebration to live on for years, and at the same time was a cool way to invite music fans into the Interscope’s 30th celebration,” said Steve Berman, vice chairman of Interscope Geffen A&M.

Berman added, “NTWRK, who specializes in highly curated cultural artifacts from art and music, are a perfect retail partner as we celebrate the legacy of all of the artists who have made Interscope Records a success for the past 30 years. The fact that the sales of these albums will help fund Jimmy and Dre’s high school makes it an even more special endeavor.”

The Interscope 30th anniversary museum exhibit runs at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) from Jan. 30 to Feb. 13, 2022.

“We’re honored to work with Interscope to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the iconic record label alongside some of the most culturally significant musicians and artists on this amazing project that raises money for a great cause helping support Jimmy and Dre’s high school,” said NTWRK CEO Aaron Levant.

All albums and the artists behind the visual artworks can be found below. More information on the vinyl series is available at thentwrk.com.

Full list of albums (and associated visual artists):

Dr. Dre – The Chronic (Adam Pendleton)

6LACK – FREE 6LACK (Amoako Boafo)

Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go? (Anna Park)

Gwen Stefani – The Sweet Escape (Anna Weyant)

Timbaland – Shock Value (Burnt Toast)

N.E.R.D. – Seeing Sounds (Burnt Toast)

Billie Eilish – dont smile at me (Cecily Brown)

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – It’s Blitz! (Chloe Wise)

Eminem – Entire Catalogue (Damien Hirst)

Mary J. Blige – The Breakthrough (Derrick Adams)

2Pac – All Eyez On Me (Ed Ruscha)

Nine Inch Nails – Broken (Emily Mae Smith)

Blackstreet – “No Diggity” (Ferrari Sheppard)

Summer Walker – Over It (Genesis Tramaine)

Olivia Rodrigo – SOUR (Henni Alftan)

Kendrick Lamar – DAMN. (“DNA”) (Henry Taylor )

Selena Gomez – Rare (Hilary Pecis)

Gwen Stefani – Love. Angel. Music. Baby. (“Cool”) (Issy Wood)

Lana Del Rey – Born To Die (Jenna Gribbon)

BLACKPINK – THE ALBUM (Jennifer Guidi)

U2 – “Beautiful Day” (John Currin)

Machine Gun Kelly – Tickets to My Downfall (“My Bloody Valentine”) (Jordy Kerwick)

No Doubt – Tragic Kingdom (“Just a Girl”) (Julie Curtiss)

Snoop Dogg – Doggystyle (KAWS)

Dr. Dre – The Chronic 2001 (Kehinde Wiley)

Kendrick Lamar – To Pimp a Butterfly (Lauren Halsey)

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever (Lisa Yuskavage)

Lady Gaga – Fame Monster (Loie Hollowell)

No Doubt – Tragic Kingdom (“Spiderwebs”) (Lucy Bull)

Machine Gun Kelly – Tickets to My Downfall (Mark Quinn)

Lana Del Rey – Paradise (Matthew Wong)

The Game – The Documentary (Fulton Leroy Washington

a.k.a. Mr. Wash)

Lady Gaga – Joanne (Nicolas Party)

2Pac – The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory (Nina Chanel Abney)

Black Eyed Peas – The E.N.D. (OSGEMEOS)

Kendrick Lamar – Good Kid MAAD City (Rashid Johnson)

Lana Del Rey – Norman Fucking Rockwell (Raymond Pettibon)

Kendrick Lamar – Good Kid M.A.A.D City (“Swimming Pools” (Drank)) (Reggie Burrows Hodges)

Nine Inch Nails – The Downward Spiral (Richard Prince)

50 Cent – Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (Sayre Gomez)

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Fever To Tell (Shepard Fairey)

Kendrick Lamar – To Pimp A Butterfly (“King Kunta”) (Stanley Whitney)

Juice WRLD – Goodbye and Good Riddance (Takashi Murakami)

Eve – Scorpion (Titus Kaphar)

Kendrick Lamar – DAMN. (Toyin Ojih Odutola)

Tupac – Me Against The World (Umar Rashid)

Helmet – Meantime (Will Boone)