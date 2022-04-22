Golden State Warriors Go ‘Wheels Up’ with First Single From Golden State Entertainment

The intersection of music and sports is getting busier, signaled by the release today (April 22) of “Wheels Up” by K-pop star BamBam featuring Oakland hip-hop artist MAYZIN. It’s the first single to be released through Golden State Entertainment (GSE), a new affiliate company of the San Francisco-based NBA franchise the Golden State Warriors.

David Kelly, chief legal officer for the Golden State Warriors, will also serve as chief business officer for GSE. “We want to be a sports and entertainment company,” Kelly tells Billboard. “We want to create content and engage in authentic storytelling that establishes a deeper relationship with people who are creating culture through music and film.”

The collaborative effort behind “Wheels Up” — now available on all digital streaming services HERE — also included the NewStyle Media Group (NSMG). Based in Los Angeles and Beijing, NSMG encompasses music/film production and artist management, among other areas.

BamBam, a global ambassador for GSE and the Golden State Warriors, said in a statement, “NSMG sent over a handful of demos including ‘Wheels Up,’ which I immediately loved. [It] gave me a very strong connection with sports and the lyrics are really cool. I hope fans around the world enjoy the song.”

MAYZIN, the first artist signed to multi-album recording contract with GSE, will release his solo single “Angels” on May 13. “Music has such a rich history in the Bay Area,” the singer/rapper commented. “Being the lead artist for Golden State Entertainment provides an opportunity to be a voice that reflects and is understood by the community.”

Though not signed directly to GSE, singer/multi-instrumentalist Georgia Anne Muldrow will be releasing projects through the company moving forward. On the film side, GSE’s first project is 38 at the Garden. Set to premiere at Tribeca this June, the documentary is directed by Frank Chi and tells the story about NBA trailblazer Jeremy Lin and his cultural impact.

“On both the music and film sides,” says Kelly, “we want to make sure the artists that we’re working with represent the culture, can push things forward and have an impact on society that’s beneficial.”

Before attending law school and then joining the Warriors in 2012, Kelly was a former member of the mid-‘90s Chicago hip-hop act All Natural, going by the moniker Cap D. “Writing music and storytelling have never been too far away from me,” he says. “There’s a clear relationship between the sports world and the entertainment world. And I think that I’m in a good position to be able to bridge those two worlds — and bring them together in an interesting way.”

For more information on Golden State Entertainment, visit gsent.com.