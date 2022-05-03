Mexican Rapper Gera MX Signs With Sony Music

Gera MX has signed a deal with Sony Music, Billboard can exclusively announce today (May 3).

The Mexican rapper and major label have joined forces to “continue the steady growth and impact of his career and celebrate his arrival to the home of artists,” says an official statement.

“I feel really excited about this new stage in my career,” Gera (real name: Gerardo Daniel Torres Montante) said. “I know this strategic alliance with Sony will be crucial to continue growing what has already been highly achieved in my career.”

Born in Monterrey and raised in San Luis Potosi, the former Billboard Latin Artist on the Rise has a trajectory that spans over 10 years and credits artists such as Molotov, Control Machete, and King Lil G for sparking his interest in hip-hop. In 2014, he got his first taste of fame with his song “Suelo Soñar y Tropezarme,” which put on the map his unapologetic and real music.

Last year, his Christian Nodal-assisted “Botella Tras Botella,” a Country-tinged ranchera and rap fusion that was born in the pandemic, made history on the Billboard Hot 100 chart as the first Regional Mexican title to enter the list in its almost 63-year history. In addition, the song debuted at No. 3 on Hot Latin Songs and in the top 10 on both Global charts: No. 4 on Billboard Global Excl. U.S. and No. 9 on Billboard Global 200.

Excited to have Gera on the roster, Roberto López, president of Sony Music Mexico expressed: “Gera MX is an innovative artist, who constantly explores with sounds, genres, and rhythms, without losing his musical essence nor the richness of his lyrics. He is, without a doubt, the bridge that joins the legacy of this movement with the new scene. We welcome him to Sony Music, happy to begin working with him and his team in the development of his career, to transcend borders and reach the top.”

News of the agreement comes on the heels of Gera MX making his debut performance at the 2022 Latin American Music Awards and winning the award for favorite Regional Mexican song with “Botella Tras Botella.”

Gera, who’s also CEO of indie record label Rich Vagos, will soon embark on his Triple 4 Tour in the U.S. and Mexico.