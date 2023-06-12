Femme It Forward and Google Pixel Establish Femme It Future Scholarship

Femme It Forward, a female-led music and entertainment company, has partnered with Google Pixel to establish the Femme It Future Scholarship. Five mentees from Femme It Forward’s mentorship program for young women of color — Next Gem Femme — will be selected as recipients. The scholarship is being announced in conjunction with Femme It Forward opening the application window for the third year of its mentorship program.

“This scholarship is our commitment to nurturing the next generation of female leaders who will shatter barriers, break stereotypes and create a future filled with equality and empowerment,” said Femme It Forward president/CEO Heather Lowery in a statement.

“Google Pixel is at the forefront of incorporating diversity and inclusivity in its technology and products. We believe that empowering young women with education and opportunities is the key to unlocking their limitless potential. By offering transformative scholarships and coveted mentorship opportunities, our partnership can create change together that empowers the next generation.”

“We’re thrilled to be partnered with Heather and the team at Femme it Forward,” added Ava Donaldson, Google’s senior marketing manager, U.S. Social, Influencer + Inclusion. “Our mutual mission is centered around helpfulness and supporting the advancement of underrepresented communities, especially women.”

Select students will also receive special care packages comprised of Google and other products sourced exclusively from women-owned businesses.

When Next Gem Femme begins its third year in September, it will be pairing mentors with more than 100 females pursuing undergraduate or graduate degrees or presently working in entry-level positions in the music and entertainment industries. As before, the program plans to award at least half of its mentee openings to students from historically Black colleges and universities.

Encompassing career pursuits such as marketing, publicity, live and touring, business development, talent management and artist relations, the program’s mentors come from various companies including Google, Amazon, Apple Music, CAA, Live Nation, NBC Universal, Netflix and YouTube. Among the female music industry executive mentors Republic Records executive vp Danielle Price, Warner Records senior VP of A&R Ericka Coulter, Virgin Music president Jacqueline Saturn and Roc Nation vp, marketing Bianca Edwards.

“Through powerful relationships and practical education, Next Gem Femme opens so many doors for young women of color, a group that has been overlooked for far too long,” noted Lowery. “We’re thrilled to launch our third year of the program and build on its amazing momentum as we continue leading necessary conversations about the need to improve workplace equity. This brilliant group of mentors will give remarkable young women the wisdom and tools to expand their talents, overcome setbacks and reach their potential.”

The application window for Next Gem Femme closes on Friday, June 16, 2023 (9 p.m. PT). For more information and to apply, visit femmeitforward.com.