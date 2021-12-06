Delia Orjuela Named GM for Warner Music Latina’s New Musica Mexicana Division

Delia Orjuela has been named general manager of Warner Music Latina’s new Música Mexicana division, Billboard can exclusively announce Monday (Dec. 6).

“I just want to reflect on the term regional Mexican,” Orjuela said to Billboard. “It’s still widely used, but a new generation of artists from the community feel it’s a term that’s outlived its usefulness […] the artists call the music ‘Música Mexicana’ and that’s what we’re going to call the division too. I think it’s needed to give those artists a global platform and to plug Warner Music into one of the fastest-growing and most exciting genres in the world.”

With more than two decades in the music industry, Orjuela was the ideal executive to launch Warner Music Latina’s new division.

“I am thrilled to have Delia join our team,” Alejandro Duque, president of Warner Music Latin America, noted. “I have never met an executive so passionate about what Musica Mexicana represents, and what it has to offer to the world. Delia’s commitment to helping artists realize their vision is fully aligned with our values, and she can count on our full support to make this happen.”

Of her new role as general manager, Orjuela, who is based in Los Angeles, says she wants to offer artists a range of “boutique services, backed by the power of a major.”

“We want to be clear we’re a service company that’s here to bring their vision to life – it’s far from the old school model of telling artists what to record and when to release,” she elaborated.

Orjuela was formerly the longtime vp of Latin creative for BMI, where she worked for 22 years. In 2019, Billboard announced that Orjuela resigned and left the company to start “a new chapter” in her life. That same year, she was appointed president of Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame.

In the Q&A below, Orjuela elaborates more on her new career venture with Warner Music Latina:

How were you approached with this new opportunity at Warner Music Latina?

I’ve worked in this area for a long time, spending more than 20 years at BMI supporting artists and songwriters in all genres, with a passion for Regional Mexican. I knew Gustavo Menendez, who heads Warner Chappell Music’s Latin American team, very well and he first mentioned that Warner Music Latina was getting into this space and said they’d be interested in talking to me. I spoke to Alejandro Duque, President of Warner Music Latin America, and was impressed with his vision. We both felt that we need to offer a new approach to artists from the community.

What does your role entail?

We’ve deliberately set up my role to be an ambassador for Warner Music Group to the community. It may be that a traditional deal works for some of the artists I talk to, others could be best signposted to ADA, our independent artists and label services arm, which is headed in Latin America by Juan Paz. It could also be that I help a singer-songwriter approach Gustavo to secure a publishing deal. We want to offer a range of boutique services, backed by the power of a major. And whichever route an artist chooses, we want to be clear we’re a service company that’s here to bring their vision to life – it’s far from the old school model of telling artists what to record and when to release.

The regional Mexican division is brand new in Warner, why do you think this is much needed?

I just want to reflect on the term “Regional Mexican”. It’s still widely used, but a new generation of artists from the community feel it’s a term that’s outlived its usefulness. Many of them have grown up in the US and been exposed to different influences that they’re integrating into their music. And all of them want to collaborate with artists from different backgrounds and promote their music internationally. The scene has exploded across Latin America, with a particularly vibrant new hub in Colombia. The artists call the music “Música Mexicana” and that’s what we’re going to call the division too. And I think it’s needed to give those artists a global platform and to plug Warner Music into one of the fastest-growing and most exciting genres in the world.

As general manager, what plans do you have for 2022?

I’ve only been here a month, but already we’re pulling together some exciting plans for next year. We’re in talks with some interesting artists that I think we can do great things with. We’re being clear with them that we don’t pigeonhole the genre and we want to support their creative vision while taking their music to the widest possible audience. It’s an exciting time, so watch this space!