Sierreño Singer-Songwriter DannyLux Signs With Warner Music Latina

Warner Music Latina has signed a record deal with emerging singer-songwriter DannyLux, joining forces with independent record label VPS Music, Billboard can exclusively reveal today (Jan. 27).

Under the new deal, Warner Music Latina and VPS Music will propel DannyLux’s signature corridos and melancholic sierreño music — that primarily went viral on TikTok — to the world.

“DannyLux’s unique sound and the power to reinvent music at such an early age, rapidly caught our eye,” said Alejandro Duque, president Warner Music Latin America, in a statement. “We are very excited to continue to be at the forefront of tomorrow’s next sound and feel that DannyLux will definitely contribute to the corrido movement with his talent.”

Named one of Billboard’s Latin Artists to Watch in 2022, the 17-year-old self-taught musician is from Palm Springs and is inspired by classic rock bands such as The Beatles and the Eagles. In October, he hit No. 1 on Billboard‘s Latin Songwriters chart, thanks in large part to his feature on Eslabon Armado’s “Jugaste y Sufrí,” his first charting entry as an artist or songwriter on Billboard‘s charts.

“My goal has always been to create something of mine, and the fans have supported me all the way,” he said. “This is an amazing opportunity to share my music with the world.”

DannyLux’s next studio album Perdido en Ti releases on Jan. 28.