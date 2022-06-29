Ciara Signs Deal With Republic Records & Uptown Records, Readies New Single ‘Jump’: Exclusive

Ciara has signed a new label deal with Republic Records and Uptown Records, in partnership with her own Beauty Marks Entertainment, Billboard can exclusively reveal. The longtime R&B singer-songwriter will kick off the new partnership with the new single “Jump,” featuring Coast Conta, out July 8 and available now for pre-order.

“I am thrilled to partner with Uptown/Republic Records through my own label imprint Beauty Marks Entertainment,” Ciara says in a press statement. “[Republic co-president] Wendy [Goldstein] and I have been in discussion to work together for some time and the enthusiasm that her and the entire team have expressed over this new project marks an exciting new chapter in my career. I am grateful to be able to continue my mission of making the world dance with a team I admire, who are at the forefront of empowering artists.”

“Jump” will mark Ciara’s first new music since 2020, following her 2019 album Beauty Marks, which she independently released through Beauty Mark Entertainment. Ciara’s first Republic/Uptown full-length will be her eighth career album, following prolonged stints with LaFace and Epic prior to the launch of Beauty Mark.

“I’ve been a fan of Ciara forever,” adds Goldstein. “Working with her has been a dream, and she’s making some of the most powerful, undeniable, and innovative music of her entire career now. This is an incredible creative chapter for her, and we’re all excited to be part of it.”

To date, Ciara has scored four top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 chart, including the 2006 chart-topping sophomore album Ciara: The Evolution. She’s also notched eight top 10 Hot 100 singles, including No. 1 debut single “Goodies” with Petey Pablo in 2004, “1, 2 Step” with Missy Elliott, “Oh” featuring Ludacris and “Love Sex Magic” featuring Justin Timberlake.