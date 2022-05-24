Cash Money Co-Founders to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Living Legends Gala

Cash Money Records co-founders Bryan “Birdman” Williams and Ronald “Slim” Williams will be feted as 2022 Lifetime Achievement honorees when the Living Legends Foundation presents its annual awards gala on Oct. 7. Living Legends will also be celebrating its 30th anniversary during the gala, which marks the organization’s first since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Williams siblings are among a total of nine honorees who will be saluted at the Taglyan Complex in Hollywood. The additional honorees, representing the music, radio, streaming and television industries, include:

Charlamagne Tha God, co-host of syndicated radio show The Breakfast Club: Jerry Boulding Radio Executive Award

Curtis Symonds, CEO of HBCUGO.TV: Media Icon Award

Geo Bivins, CEO of Port Perry Entertainment: Music Executive Award

Johnnie Walker, founder/CEO National Association of Black Female Executives in Music Entertainment, Inc. (NABFEME): Mike Bernardo Female Executive Award

Tuma Basa, director of Black music and culture at YouTube: Digital Executive Award

Sharon Heyward, founder/CEO of The Solutionist LLC: A.D. Washington Chairman’s Award

Hank Caldwell, founder/CEO of Expert Fixer: The Founders Award

In announcing the gala’s return, Living Legends Foundation chairman David Linton stated, “It’s been nearly three years since we gathered for our annual gala. Fortunately, COVID did not stop the organization nor its mission to serve our community through some challenging times for so many. Unfortunately, over the past few years, we have lost many of our comrades who were longtime champions of the music and entertainment industries. We are immensely blessed and grateful that we could honor and celebrate those who are still among us.

“We are also indebted to all the music labels, corporations, organizations and individuals who have financially supported the foundation and its mission during COVID,” Linton added. “We are looking ahead to the next 30 years with a renewed spirit of gratitude, vision and energy.”

Living Legends Foundation founder/chairman emeritus Ray Harris added, “The Living Legends Foundation is the oldest Black music organization around today. It’s no small feat that we have been able to survive; for many years, we were the only Black organization standing. I am humbled and profoundly grateful to the current and past chairmen, board of directors, advisory board members, honorees and all who volunteered and kept the vision of this organization alive, especially during the mean and lean times. We look forward to gathering with our music industry family and celebrating each other.”

Additional details about the Living Legends Awards Gala will be announced in the coming months.

For more information about the Living Legends Foundation and its various financial and educational programs, visit livinglegendsfoundation.com.