Banda La Adictiva’s Label Anval Music Partners With Virgin Music US Latin

Banda La Adictiva’s record label Anval Music has signed a global deal with Virgin Music US Latin, Billboard has learned. The Sinaloa-based group is slated to drop their next single “Por Andar Con Un Cabrón” on February 25, marking their first release under the partnership.

“The extraordinary dedication to have the best songs and productions in their own style has consolidated the great trajectory of La Adictiva,” said Victor González, president, Virgin Music Latin America & Iberian Peninsula, in a statement. “The successes achieved speak for themselves. At Virgin Music, we are very excited about the opportunity that Andrés Valdes gives us in this new stage of his artistic career.”

“Extremely happy and excited” about the partnership, Anval Music’s president Andres Valdes added: “This way, we will continue to take La Adictiva music to another level and without a doubt, very satisfactory results will come for both. La Adictiva has always stood out for its musical influence and with this support, we are sure that more successes will come together with team Virgin Music.”

With a trajectory that spans more than three decades, La Adictiva has a total of 19 entries on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart, including three top 10s. On Regional Mexican Airplay, they have a total of 21 entries, including 11 No. 1 hits such as “Te Amo y Te Amo,” “Despues de Ti Quien,” and “En Peligro de Extinción.” The ensemble collected their 11th No. 1 hit with “Ya Solo Eres Mia” on the Dec. 25, 2021-dated tally.

Their forthcoming single, “Por Andar Con Un Cabrón,” forms part of their next studio album. Additionally, La Adictiva is currently on tour in the U.S. See future dates and cities below:

2/25 Nampa, Idaho

2/26 Stockton, CA

3/1 Etzatlan, Jal.

3/5 Chumalhuacan, Edo. Mex.

3/11 Austin, TX

3/12 McAllen, TX

3/13 Houston, TX

3/18 Memphis, TN

3/19 Shelbyville, TN

3/20 Montgomery, AL

3/25 Fort Myers, FL

3/26 Atlanta, GA

3/27 Wingate, NC

4/13 Xicotepec De Juarez, Puebla

4/30 Grand Rapids, MI

5/1 Warsaw, IN

5/14 Cd. Juárez, Chihuahua

5/29 Philadelphia, PA

5/29 Newburg, NY