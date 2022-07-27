‘Billie Eilish’ Star Armani White Signs With Def Jam

After doling out his viral hit “Billie Eilish” earlier this summer, rising MC Armani White officially signs with Def Jam Recordings.

“Armani is a dynamic artist who’s been bubbling underground for a while now and has caught lightning in a bottle with ‘Billie Eilish,'” says Def Jam chairman and CEO Tunji Balogun. “As infectious and urgent as ‘Billie’ is, Armani’s upcoming EP displays an energetic, three-dimensional artist with a unique perspective and an exciting approach to the game. We’re all excited to help him develop, connect with a wider audience, and become the star he’s shown he can be.”

Over the last two months, “Billie Eilish” morphed into a streaming force earning over 30 million streams globally and 38 billion streams on TikTok. The Tom Brady-cosigned song samples N.O.R.E.’s 2002 anthem “Nothin’,” produced by The Neptunes.

“Billie Eilish helped me finish my 2022 wish list in a month,” White tells Billboard. “The sky opened up, and things I couldn’t have imagined fell in front of me.”

White’s new record “Diamond Dallas” drops Aug. 5, ahead of his Rolling Loud New York performance, slated for September.

Earlier this year, Def Jam added Muni Long to their roster after the success of her single “Hrs and Hrs.” Long — who signed a partnership deal with her Supergiant Imprint — shared her excitement about joining Def Jam in a statement last March. “It has been a lifelong goal of mine to be able to bring my gifts to the world,” said Long after becoming Balogun’s first signee under his regime. “This alignment with Tunji and Def Jam for a global takeover is a literal dream come true.”