Alex Warren Signs With Atlantic Records: Exclusive

Alex Warren, who has already established himself as a multi-talented musician and content creator with a massive cross-platform fanbase, has finalized a label deal with Atlantic Records, Billboard has learned.

“Growing up with the cards I was dealt, I never thought pursuing music would be a possibility,” the 21-year-old shared in an exclusive statement to Billboard. “I’ve always dreamed of working with a record label and have admired Atlantic’s roster of artists for so long. I remember my first meeting with Atlantic so clearly because they immediately believed in what I had to say. They wanted to guide me and surround me with an experienced team to take my music to the next level and I’m so excited to do just that.”

Pete Ganbarg, president of A&R at Atlantic Records, and Michael Parker, director of A&R at Atlantic Records, added, “We were struck by Alex’s rare combination of innate talent and intense drive. He has a natural ability to bring his life story into his songwriting. What Alex has already accomplished speaks for itself; we’re thrilled to help him bring his vision to life.”

Warren has already amassed more than 15 million TikTok followers and 2 million Instagram followers through his captivating digital storytelling. Prior to his signing with Atlantic Records, the rising star has released several singles inspired by his difficult childhood, during which he lost his father to cancer, helped his mother through alcoholism and experienced homelessness.

As a label signee, Warren is gearing up to release his new single “Headlights” on Sept. 2, supported by a YouTube docuseries that highlights his journey to the Atlantic Records signing and his label debut single. More importantly, the series out on Aug. 26 is the story of “how I became me,” in Warren’s words.

“’Headlights’ is one of the most meaningful songs I’ve ever written,” Warren said of his forthcoming track. “It’s the first song I’ve written that’s about my life now as opposed to how I felt in the past. I have a lot of anxiety and over think every aspect of my life. Writing down exactly how I feel has been the most powerful therapy I’ve ever experienced and I hope once people hear this record, they’re able to relate to it.”

Watch the powerful trailer for the docuseries, titled I Hope You’re Proud, below.