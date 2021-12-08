Granger Smith to Take Over ‘After MidNite’ as Premiere Networks Ends CMT Partnership

Premiere Networks will conclude a seven-year affiliation with CMT after Dec. 31, 2021, a rep tells Billboard. Premiere Networks will end its syndication of the nightly radio program CMT Radio Live after Dec. 31, a move that coincides with the upcoming departure of media personality Cody Alan from CMT After MidNite With Cody Alan at the end of 2021 (After MidNite will also drop its CMT branding after Dec. 31, 2021).

Billboard has also learned that CMT Radio Live will be put on hiatus, pending a rebranding of the show.

Beginning in January, Premiere’s After MidNite will welcome BBR Music Group artist Granger Smith as the new host and will rebrand as After MidNite With Granger Smith.

“I’m incredibly honored to take the reins of After MidNite!” Smith said in a statement. “The unique opportunity to bring great music and speak to such a wide variety of listeners from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. can have a profound impact on people’s lives and that responsibility is not lost on me. I’m so excited to get started!”

In addition to his new role on After MidNite, Smith will continue to host and produce his Granger Smith podcast and his family YouTube show The Smiths. He also oversees the apparel/lifestyle brand Yee Yee Apparel that he launched with his brothers Parker and Tyler.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome a multi-platform talent of Granger’s caliber to our Premiere family,” said Julie Talbott, president of Premiere Networks. “His unique point of view as a country music artist will undoubtedly resonate with our loyal listeners, and we’re confident he’ll bring a new level of energy and excitement, and a connection with people that will really shine on After MidNite.”

Alan announced his upcoming departure from After MidNite via Instagram on Tuesday, stating, “I’ll be hosting my last After MidNite Show for iHeartRadio on New Years Eve—excited to bring you something new in 2022!”

After MidNite, which has 200 affiliates, launched in 1993 and was hosted by Blair Garner through 2013. The show then rebranded as CMT After MidNite With Cody Alan following a partnership between Premiere parent company iHeartMedia and CMT.

As part of that agreement, Premiere also began syndicating CMT Radio Live With Cody Alan. After MidNite airs Monday through Sunday, from midnight to 6 a.m., as well as on the American Forces Network and the iHeartRadio app.

A rep for CMT stated, “Cody Alan is a valuable member of the CMT family, most notably remaining as host of the top-rated weekend show CMT Hot 20 Countdown, with a just-announced contract renewal into 2022. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Cody into the new year and beyond on a variety of projects.”