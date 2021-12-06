Gabby Barrett, Lainey Wilson Among CRS 2022 New Faces of Country Music Performers

Country Radio Broadcasters revealed the final lineup for the CRS 2022 New Faces of Country Music show, set for Friday, Feb. 25 as the culmination event to the 2022 Country Radio Seminar.

This year’s show will feature Gabby Barrett, Walker Hayes, Parker McCollum, Jameson Rodgers and Lainey Wilson. Each year, five emerging artists who have achieved significant career elevation during the qualification period (Nov. 1 – Oct. 31) are selected to perform.

“There were no bad options in this year’s New Faces election slate, so it’s not a surprise the final lineup is stellar,” said CRB New Faces committee chairman Chuck Aly. “The only thing more exciting than what these artists bring to this year’s show is that we’ll all get to experience it in person!”

Over the past year, Barrett earned her second No. 1 Billboard Country Airplay hit with the three-week chart-topper “The Good Ones,” while Wilson earned her first Country Airplay chart-topper with “Things a Man Oughta Know.” Wilson was also recently named Billboard‘s top new country artist for 2021. Barrett was also nominated for three Country Music Association’s awards this year, including new artist of the year as well as single and song of the year, with both nods for “The Good Ones.”

Though Hayes made his country radio debut back in 2010 with the single “Pants,” he saw incredible career success this year with the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 top 5 hit “Fancy Like,” which also garnered Hayes his first No. 1 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay radio chart. “Fancy Like” recently earned a Grammy nomination for best country song.

In December 2020, McCollum earned his first Country Airplay No. 1 hit with “Pretty Heart,” and he currently has a top 20 hit on the chart with “To Be Loved By You.”

In October, Rodgers earned his second No. 1 Country Airplay hit with the Luke Combs collaboration “Cold Beer Calling My Name,” which follows his October 2020 No. 1 hit “Some Girls.”

The New Faces of Country Music Show launched in 1970, and since then, nearly every prominent country artist with career longevity has been among those highlighted during a New Faces of Country Music Show early in their career. Among the previous performers are Alabama, Trace Adkins, Jason Aldean, Eric Church, Vince Gill, Faith Hill, Toby Keith, Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw, George Strait, Randy Travis, Keith Urban and more. The 2021 New Faces of Country Music Show lineup included Tenille Arts, Travis Denning, HARDY, Ashley McBryde and Matt Stell.

The upcoming Country Radio Seminar will be held Feb 23-25, 2022 in Nashville.