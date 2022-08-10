Angela Yee Is Leaving ‘The Breakfast Club’ for Her Own Show

Angela Yee speaks onstage during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 1, 2022 in New Orleans.

Angela Yee has announced that she will be exiting The Breakfast Club to host her own brand-new radio show.

“The breakfast club as you know it is officially over,” she tweeted Tuesday (Aug. 9), followed by emoji hands in the shape of a heart. The following morning, her co-host Charlamagne Tha God addressed the post during the show’s “Donkey of the Day” segment, giving her the floor to explain what the cryptic tweet meant.

“So yes, so this is really exciting, but this is something that I’ve been wanting to do for years now, since way before the pandemic,” Yee said. “I had actually sat down with our big boss Thea, and I was telling her, like, ‘Look, I really want to have my own show.’ You know, I have my podcast Lip Service, and I was thinkin’ I would be able to get something like a weekend situation, one day, ease into havin’ my own show again. … So it’s always been a goal of mine to have that.”

As it turns out, the radio personality will be going all in on her new, nationally syndicated daily show, Way Up With Angela Yee. “I wasn’t sure what was happening when she first told me, but I am going to be leaving The Breakfast Club,” Yee shared. “You guys obviously will continue on, and it’ll be a different iteration of The Breakfast Club. … So it is really exciting. I mean, I really, honestly can’t believe it.”

Yee went on to explain that she’ll remain on the long-running morning show for the next couple of months as she preps the premiere of her program, which will take place “in the fall some time” on iHeart Radio.

Watch Yee break the news to her co-hosts on The Breakfast Club below.