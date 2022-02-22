Denver’s KYGO-FM Is a Double Winner at 2022 ACM Radio Awards: Full List of Winners

KYGO-FM in Denver is a double winner in the 2020 Academy of Country Music Radio Awards. The station won radio station of the year – major market, while the station’s Tracy Dixon won on-air personality of the year – major market.

The ACM announced Radio Awards winners in 10 categories on Feb. 21. Nominees had been announced on Jan. 24.

This year marks the first time that the award for national on-air personality of the year has been split into two categories – daily and weekly. Jerry Broadway, Tim Wall, Mitch English and Becca Walls won national daily on-air personality of the year for The Bud and Broadway Show. Bryan “B-Dub” Washington won national weekly on-air personality of the year for B-Dub Radio. Both are first-time winners in national on-air personality categories.

This is the first time KYGO-FM has won major market radio station of the year, and Dixon’s first ACM Award win. Other first-time winners included WHKO-FM in Dayton, Ohio and WXBQ-FM in Bristol, Va. for medium market radio station of the year and small market radio station of the year, respectively. Shows receiving their first on-air personality awards include “Mo & StyckMan” and “Liz and Scotty in the Morning.”

“The Academy proudly congratulates all of our 57th ACM Awards radio winners for the stellar work they’ve done lifting up the genre of country music,” Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music, said in a statement. “To see so many first-time winners perfectly highlights that everyone is welcome in our country music family, whether you’re a long-time veteran or a new arrival, coast-to-coast. We’re proud to celebrate and shine a spotlight on particularly exceptional work this year, and we look forward to celebrating this well-deserved recognition in Las Vegas next month.”

The 57th ACM Awards are set to take place on March 7 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The ACM is promoting the show with the catchphrase “a show so big, only a stadium can hold it.”

The show will stream live on Prime Video in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the U.K. This marks the first time a major awards show has livestreamed exclusively.

R.A. Clark is executive producer. Damon Whiteside is executive producer for the Academy of Country Music. Tickets are available now at Ticketmaster.

Here’s a complete list of 57th ACM Radio Awards nominees and winners:

National daily on-air personality of the year:

Buzz Brainard and Ania Hammar, The Music Row Happy Hour With Buzz Brainard

Cody Alan, CMT After MidNite

Derek Haskins, Sean Powell, Patrick Thomas, Carsen Humphreville, The Big D & Bubba Show

WINNERS: Jerry Broadway, Tim Wall, Mitch English, Becca Walls, The Bud and Broadway Show

Katie Neal, Katie & Company

National weekly on-air personality of the year:

WINNER: Bryan “B-Dub” Washington, B-Dub Radio

Lon Helton, Country Countdown USA

Michael Knox, Shalacy Griffin, Knox Country 360

Terri Clark, Country Gold

Tracy Lawrence, Patrick Thomas, Honky Tonkin’ With Tracy Lawrence

On-air personality of the year – major market:

Danny Dwyer, KUPL-FM, Portland, Ore.

Josh, Rachael & Grunwald in the Morning, Josh Holleman, Rachael Hunter, Steve Grunwald, WYCD-FM, Detroit, Mich.

Paul Schadt, Sarah Lee & Geof Knight, WKKT-FM, Charlotte, N.C.

Scotty Kay, WUSN-FM, Chicago, Ill.

WINNER: Tracy Dixon, KYGO-FM, Denver, Colo.

On-air personality of the year – large market:

The Big Dave Show, ‘Big Dave’ Chandler, Chelsie Shinkle, Jason Statt and Ashley Dawn, WUBE-FM, Cincinnati, Ohio

WINNER: Jim, Deb, and Kevin in the Morning, Jim Denny, Deborah Honeycutt, Kevin Freeman , WFMS-FM, Indianapolis, Ind.

The Wake Up Call, Kelli Green, David Bugenske, KFRG-FM, Riverside/San Bernardino, Calif.

Wake Up With The Wolf Show, Dale O’Brian, Annie Camp, Chase Matthews, WPAW-FM, Greensboro, N.C.

Wayne D Show, Wayne Danielson, Tay Hamilton, WSIX-FM, Nashville, Tenn.

On-air personality of the year – medium market:

Julie and DJ in the Morning, Julie Kansy, Dale Sellers, WPCV-FM, Lakeland, Fla.

Kenn McCloud, KUZZ AM/FM, Bakersfield, Calif.

WINNER: Mo & StyckMan, Melissa “Mo” Wagner, Greg “StyckMan” Owens, WUSY-FM, Chattanooga, Tenn.

New Country Mornings with Nancy and Woody, Nancy Wilson, Aaron Woods, WHKO-FM, Dayton, Ohio

Scott & Sarah in the Morning, Scott Wynn, Sarah Kay, WQMX-FM, Akron, Ohio

Steve Lundy & Gina Melton, KXKT-FM, Omaha, Neb.

On-air personality of the year – small market:

Adam & Jen in the Morning – Adam Lamberd, Jen Little, KIOK-FM, Kennewick, Wash.

WINNER: Liz and Scotty in the Morning – Liz DelGrosso and Scotty Cox, KCLR-FM, Columbia, Mo.

Morning Wake-Up Call With Dave Daniels – Dave Daniels, KHAY-FM, Ventura, Calif.

The Cat Pak Morning Show – Brent Lane, WYCT-FM, Pensacola, Fla.

The Philip Gibbons Show – Philip Gibbons, WGSQ-FM, Cookeville, Tenn.

Radio station of the year – major market:

KSCS-FM, Dallas-Fort Worth, Tex.

KSON-FM, San Diego, Ca.

WINNER: KYGO-FM, Denver, Colo.

WXTU-FM, Philadelphia, Pa.

WYCD-FM, Detroit, Mich.

Radio station of the year – large market:

KNCI-FM, Sacramento, Calif.

KSOP-FM, Salt Lake City, Utah

KUBL-FM, Salt Lake City, Utah

WFMS-FM, Indianapolis, Ind.

WINNER: WUBE-FM, Cincinnati, Ohio

Radio station of the year – medium market:

KIZN-FM, Boise City-Nampa, Ida.

KXKT-FM, Omaha, Neb.

WGKX -FM, Memphis, Tenn.

WINNER: WHKO-FM, Dayton, Ohio

WUSY-FM, Chattanooga, Tenn.

Radio station of the year – small market:

KCLR-FM, Columbia, Mo.

KHAY-FM, Ventura, Calif.

WINNER: WXBQ-FM, Bristol, Va.

WXFL-FM, Florence, Ala.

WYCT-FM, Pensacola, Fla.

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards is produced by MRC Live & Alternative, which is owned by MRC. MRC is a co-owner of Billboard through a joint venture with Penske Media titled P-MRC.