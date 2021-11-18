‘Succession’ and ‘Moonlight’ Composer Nicholas Britell Joins UMPG

Universal Music Publishing Group has signed composer Nicholas Britell to a worldwide publishing deal. Known best for his iconic, Emmy-winning theme for HBO’s Succession as well as scores for major films like Moonlight, If Beale Street Could Talk, Vice, The Big Short, Cruella, The King, and Adam McKay’s upcoming Netflix comedy Don’t Look Up.

Since the popular HBO business drama debuted in mid 2018, Britell’s score has become an instant hit with fans. So much so that Britell remixed the theme with help from rapper Pusha T into “Puppets (Succession Remix),” released jointly the following year. For his work on Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight, Britell earned an Academy Award, Golden Globe, and Critics’ Choice nomination, and he won the Hollywood Music in Media Award for Best Original Score (Dramatic Feature). If Beale Street Could Talk‘s score also earned him an Academy Award nomination just a few years later.

In a statement about the deal, Britell said, “I am truly thrilled to begin working with UMPG and excited to explore the countless musical and publishing opportunities in today’s landscape. There are so many variables for composers and songwriters to focus on these days — with UMPG, I have found an incredible partner with a phenomenal global team.”

Natasha Baldwin, evp, UMPG Classics and Screen, added, “Nicholas is truly a unique writer in today’s global landscape of composing. His ability to blend musical styles, create with every type of artistic collaborator and connect with hugely diverse audiences makes him a very important voice in the contemporary composing and songwriting worlds. We are excited to welcome Nicholas to our UMPG family and help amplify his artistry worldwide.”

Britell is represented by Robert Messinger of Fortress Talent Management and attorney Christopher Macdougall.