Sony Music Publishing Nashville Ups Josh Van Valkenburg to Executive VP Creative

Josh Van Valkenburg has been promoted to executive vp creative at Sony Music Publishing Nashville, where he will lead the company’s A&R strategy, support the Sony Music Publishing Nashville roster, develop new talent and pursue new creative opportunities for the team’s songwriters.

Van Valkenburg previously served as Sony Music Publishing Nashville’s senior vice president, creative and has led the company’s creative efforts since 2015. He will report to Rusty Gaston, CEO of Sony Music Publishing Nashville.

“Our Sony Music Publishing family is committed to lifting up and empowering all of our songwriters, from Nashville to the entire world,” Van Valkenburg said via a statement. “This ethos begins at the top with Jon Platt and Rusty Gaston, to whom I am so grateful for this opportunity. I’m so proud of our entire Nashville team and our recent wins as ASCAP and BMI publisher of the year. We’re just getting started on an incredible journey and I’m fired up to be a part of it!”

Van Valkenburg’s songwriter and producer clients at Sony Music Publishing Nashville include four-time BMI songwriter of the year Ross Copperman, Jon Nite, Lindsay Rimes, Chris DeStefano and 2021 ASCAP songwriter of the year Josh Osborne, as well as artist-writers such as Brett Eldredge.

“Josh is one of the smartest music publishing executives I have ever met,” Gaston added. “He leads the way in thinking strategically with every songwriter on our roster, and he takes actions that lead to results. We couldn’t be prouder to have him on our team.”

Van Valkenburg began his music publishing career at EMI Nashville, and has been with Sony Music Publishing Nashville since 2005. He was promoted to the A&R team as creative manager in 2008, and in 2012 Van Valkenburg joined the Sony/ATV creative team as creative director.