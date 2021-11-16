Niko Moon Named Songwriter of the Year at SESAC Nashville Music Awards

Niko Moon earned his first SESAC songwriter of the year award at this year’s SESAC Nashville Music Awards, in celebration of his breakthrough hit “Good Time,” which topped Billboard’s Country Airplay chart earlier this year. The song marks his first No. 1 hit as an artist. Moon also penned the Dierks Bentley-recorded “Gone,” which reached the top five on Country Airplay.

Lee Brice’s hit “One of Them Girls,” published by Warner Chappell Music, was named song of the year. Warner Chappell Music also earned the publisher of the year honor.

This year’s SESAC Nashville Music Awards introduced a new accolade: the sync song of the year. The inaugural winner was Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like,” which has spent 18 weeks atop Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. “Fancy Like” was co-written by SESAC affiliate Josh Jenkins and published by SMACK Songs and Kobalt.

Each of this year’s winners were announced via a digital format, featured on SESAC’s website and social media platforms.

“Songwriting and music publishing are at the very core of the music business, and we at SESAC love that we get to honor those contributions,” said Scott Jungmichel, president and chief operating officer, SESAC PRO. “We are happy to celebrate our top performed songs over the past year.”

“We are very proud of the songs we awarded this year,” said Shannan Hatch, vice president of Creative Services. “Our Nashville creative team worked hard to come up with creative, cozy, and safe gatherings to celebrate the successes of our SESAC songwriter and publisher family who won awards. We all look forward to the future when we can safely celebrate with everyone in person.”

A full list of this year’s SESAC Nashville Music Awards winners is available at SESAC.com.