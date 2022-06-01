Luis Enrique Inks Exclusive Global Deal With Peermusic

Luis Enrique has inked an exclusive publishing administration deal with peermusic, Billboard can exclusively announce today (June 1). The deal also includes Enrique’s master and performer neighbouring rights.

“I am so proud to welcome Luis to the peermusic team,” said Kathy Spanberger, peermusic’s president & chief operating officer in a press statement. “Luis is an incredible talent whose innovation, artistry, and fierce passion transformed the Tropical Music genre. It’s a true honor to be entrusted with Luis’ impressive catalog and neighbouring rights.”

Julio Bagué, peermusic’s vice president of Latin division, East Coast and Puerto Rico added: “Luis is a trailblazer whose music helped pave the way for the next generation of Latin Music artists. I’ve always been a fan of his work, and after having the opportunity of working together with him in the studio, I’m thrilled to help bring an industry legend who has made such a profound impact on this genre to the company. We’re excited to have him join the peermusic family and looking forward to supporting his upcoming album.”

On the Billboard charts, the Nicaraguan-born salsa singer-songwriter obtains 28 entries in the Hot Latin Songs chart, including nine Top 10s. On the Tropical Airplay chart, he has five No. 1 hits, including his 2009 banger “Yo No Se Mañana,” which spent 11 weeks at the top. His Grammy-award-winning album Ciclos, peaked at No. 1 on the Tropical Albums chart and No. 2 on the Top Latin Albums chart in 2009.

Coined as the “Prince of Salsa,” Enrique’s prolific career spans over four decades, and is known as one of the pioneers of the salsa romantica movement in the late ‘80s, and early ‘90s.

The Latin division of peermusic is led by the efforts of Spanberger, Julio Bagué, and Yvonne Drazan (Vice President, Latin Division, West Coast).