Aparataje Distribution & Get Crazy Note Unite to Push Dominican Talent Forward

Aparataje Distribution and Get Crazy Note have signed a million-dollar distribution and publishing deal to push forward Dominican artists, the companies tell Billboard.

Aparataje Distribution claims to be is the first independent music and video digital publisher and distributor in the Caribbean island and has worked with artists such as Chimbala, Bulova, Liro Shaq, and Musicólogo.

Get Crazy Note, spearheaded by Max Escobar, Audiomack’s director of marketing and Latin strategy, is an indie label that launched in 2020 and has artists Jaudy, Dowba Montana, and the Latin Grammy nominee Charlie Cruz on its roster.

“The union of Get Crazy Note and Aparataje Distribution strengthens the music industry in the Dominican Republic, which will mark a before and after in the country,” said Jairo Bautista, CEO of Aparataje Distribution.

“Being able to do this deal together really shows the growth in the Dominican music industry,” Escobar added. “A Dominican company in the United States associated with a distribution company from the Dominican Republic is exactly what Dominicans need, which is unity.”