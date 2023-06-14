Anitta Splits With Manager Brandon Silverstein

Anitta has parted ways with her longtime manager Brandon Silverstein, according to a source familiar with the situation. The split was first reported by Variety.

The change comes on the heels of Anitta’s April 4 departure from Warner Music Group after having long voiced irritation with the label on social media, including a tweet thread in which she said she regretted signing there and would have “auctioned off her organs” in order to be released from her contract. She subsequently signed with Universal Music Group’s Republic Records, where she will work closely with Jesús López, chairman/CEO of Universal Music Latin America and Iberian Peninsula, and Paulo Lima, president of Universal Music Group Brazil. Republic co-president Wendy Goldstein is serving as Anitta’s A&R at the label.

The founder/CEO of S10 Entertainment, Silverstein began working with Anitta in 2019 and was a force in establishing the Brazilian superstar’s career in the United States, including helping orchestrate her global breakthrough album Versions of Me and its TikTok-driven single “Envolver.” In 2022, she won in the category of Best Latin at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, followed by her Coachella debut last year and a best new artist nod at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Silverstein, who also represents artists including Normani, has since moved S10 into publishing, recorded music and film/TV as well. After expanding S10’s publishing venture with Avex USA last year, the company — Brandon Silverstein Publishing — now represents songwriters-producers-composers HARV (Justin Bieber’s “Peaches”) and Grammy winner Jasper Harris (Jack Harlow’s “First Class”), among others. He won Billboard‘s inaugural Power Players’ Choice Award in February.

In Brazil, Anitta co-manages her career with her older brother, Renan Machado, under their joint management company Rodamoinho. Anitta and Machado began working together in 2010 to cement Anitta as a star in Brazil first. Once she was ready to go international, they started meeting with managers in the United States and subsequently made a deal with Shots Studio heads John and Sam Shahidi in 2017 before making the move to S10 in 2019.