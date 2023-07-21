Young Thug Denied Bond Again as YSL Gang Trial Drags On With Delays

An Atlanta judge on Friday once again refused to release Young Thug from jail while he awaits trial in a sweeping RICO case against alleged gang members, denying him bond for a fourth time over fears of witness intimidation.

At a hearing in Fulton County Superior Court, Judge Ural Glanville cited claims by prosecutors that “recent conversations” with witnesses in the case suggested that the superstar rapper (real name Jeffery Williams) was “asking for permission to harm others.”

“The court finds that would pose a significant risk to the community,” Judge Glanville said. “For that reason I’m going to continue to deny bond at this time. That’s my ruling.”

Earlier in the hearing, Thug’s attorney Brian Steel had argued that his client posed no such risk, and that the rapper’s pre-trial incarceration – for 14 months and counting – were causing serious harm to his health, including exacerbating a kidney condition with poor nutrition. At one point, he likened Thug’s stay in jail to a form of “torture.”

Among other alleged evidence, prosecutors claimed that a person close to Thug told police the rapper had messaged her “Snitch hoes get murked. Them and their kids.” Thug’s lawyers strongly disputed the existence of that text, and prosecutors later clarified that it had been sent in 2010.

In his closing plea to Judge Glanville, Steel sharply criticized the claims made by prosecutors to keep the rapper behind bars.

“Your honor, you are being given information that is not appropriate,” Steel said. “I would not come before the court, for a third time. Mr. Williams can have a bond with whatever conditions the court needs. It will just be the right thing to do under law.”

But Judge Glanville was unswayed, saying the claim of potential witness intimidation “still troubles the court.”

Such denials of bond are a loss for any criminal defendant, but they have loomed particularly large in the YSL case in recent months, as the start of the actual trial has repeatedly been delayed.

The trial technically started in January, but after six months of attempting to pick a jury that will decide the case, not one single juror has yet to be chosen as of Friday. The delay has largely been driven by the fact that the massive case, dealing with years of allegations and many separate defendants, is expected to run well into next year. Many prospective jurors have successfully argued that they cannot afford to halt their lives for that long, citing jobs, childcare commitments and health problems.

Young Thug was indicted in May 2022, along with dozens of others, on accusations that his YSL was not really a record label called “Young Stoner Life,” but a violent Atlanta street gang called “Young Slime Life.” Prosecutors claim members of YSL committed murders, carjackings, armed robberies, drug dealing and other crimes over the course of a decade.

The case is built around Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, a law based on the more famous federal RICO statute that’s been used to target the mafia, drug cartels and other forms of organized crime. Such laws make it easier for prosecutors to sweep up many members of an alleged criminal conspiracy based on many smaller acts that aren’t directly related.

The rapper Gunna was also charged in the original indictment, but he agreed in December to plead guilty to the single charge he was facing. At the time, Gunna said he was not cooperating with prosecutors, but he acknowledged in court that YSL was both “a music label and a gang.”

Thug, who continues to strongly deny the charges he’s facing, has repeatedly sought to be released on bond ahead of trial. But such release has been repeatedly denied, largely because prosecutors have warned the judge that he might threaten witnesses or otherwise obstruct the case.

In April, Thug’s attorney again demanded that his client be released from jail. Steel argued that his client was “innocent of all charges” and that he should not be left “languishing in county jail” while the case continued to drag on.

“Conditions can be set to ensure that Mr. Williams comes back to court when required to do so, and due to the extended nature of this trial, Mr. Williams respectfully requests this Honorable Court reconsider its position on bond,” Steel wrote at the time.