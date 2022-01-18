Vic Mensa Arrested at D.C. Airport on Drug Charges

Vic Mensa was arrested at Washington D.C.’s Dulles International Airport on Saturday after returning to the U.S. from Ghana. According to a press release from the Customs and Border Protection office, the MC (born Victor Kewsi Mensah) was charged with felony narcotics possession charges after officials allegedly found LSD and a variety of psychedelic mushrooms in the rapper’s luggage.

After landing in D.C. around 7 a.m. on a flight from the African nation, CBP agents claimed that a secondary baggage examination yielded 41 grams of liquid LSD, around 124 grams of psilocybin (mushroom) capsules, 178 grams of psilocybin gummies and six grams of psilocybin mushrooms. At press time it was unclear if Mensa was still in police custody.

“Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority (MWAA) Police officers responded and charged Mensah with felony narcotics possession charges. MWAA Police officers took custody of Mensah and the illicit narcotics,” read the statement from CBP, noting that though some states have decriminalized certain “personal quantities” of illicit narcotics, narcotics possession remains illegal under federal law.

“Travelers can save themselves time and potential criminal charges during their international arrivals inspection if they took a few minutes to ensure that their luggage is drug free,” said Daniel Escobedo, Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Washington, D.C. in a statement. “Narcotics interdiction remains a Customs and Border Protection enforcement priority and we remain committed to working closely with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to ensure that those who transport illegal narcotics into the United States are investigated and prosecuted.”

Mensa, 28, had been chronicling his trip to Ghana with Chance the Rapper over the past few weeks, posting pictures of the pair with the nation’s president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. At press time a spokesperson for Mensa had not returned requests for comment on his arrest and the rapper did not appear to have commented on his social feeds.

The rapper’s most recent single, “UNIFIED,” a collab with Kami and Joey Purp, dropped on Jan. 11.