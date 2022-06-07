Man Arrested for Fatally Shooting Rapper Trouble Is Denied Bond

Trouble performs at RapCaviar Live at The Tabernacle on Aug. 12, 2017 in Atlanta.

A man accused of fatally shooting Atlanta rapper Trouble has been denied bond after a confrontation that investigators allege stemmed from jealousy over a woman.

A judge in Rockdale County on Tuesday (June 7) denied bail to 33-year-old Jamichael Jones of Jonesboro, local news outlets report, after Jones turned himself in to Rockdale County deputies early Tuesday.

It’s unclear if Jones has a lawyer representing him. A judge set his next hearing on June 15.

Jones is charged with murder, aggravated assault, home invasion, and battery in the Sunday death of Trouble, whose legal name was Mariel Semonte Orr. The 34-year-old Trouble was found shot at an apartment complex in suburban Conyers before dawn Sunday. He died later at a hospital.

Trouble – who was also known as Skoob – had collaborated with artists including Drake, The Weeknd, Young Thug, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz in a career that began in 2011.

A warrant states that Jones arrived at an apartment to find Trouble asleep in bed with Jones’ ex-girlfriend, who woke to Jones punching her in the face. The woman told deputies that Jones and Trouble began fighting until Jones pulled a gun, shot Trouble in the chest and fled. Investigators have said Trouble and Jones hadn’t met before the shooting