Las Vegas Police Investigating Trey Songz Over Sexual Assault Allegation

Police said Tuesday (Nov. 30) they’re investigating sexual assault allegations involving R&B artist Trey Songz at a Las Vegas Strip hotel. In a statement, Las Vegas police said sex crimes detectives received a complaint about a Sunday incident involving the singer and actor whose name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson. Sunday was his 37th birthday.

Neverson was cooperating with the investigation and no arrests have been made, said Officer Misael Parra, a Las Vegas police spokesman. Parra declined to name the hotel. A representative for Neverson didn’t immediately respond to messages.

Neverson has had several legal issues in the past. He was arrested in January at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, but criminal charges were not filed after he was accused of scuffling with police officers over complaints that he wasn’t following coronavirus protocols and other rules at the AFC Championship game. In 2017, actress Keke Palmer accused Neverson of “sexual intimidation” after she claimed he included her in his video for “Pick Up the Phone” without her consent.

At the time, Palmer tweeted back to a fan who praised her appearance in the clip, writing, “After you found me in a closet HIDING because I was so afraid of anymore conflict. Literally my last option was to hide because you all would not listen when I said I did not want to be in the video the FIRST time.” Palmer also alleged that the singer tried to cajole her into appearing in the video by plying her with food, alcohol and “sexual intimidation.”