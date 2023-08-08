Tory Lanez Sentenced to 10 Years In Prison for Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday (Aug. 8) for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot, capping off three years of legal drama over the violent 2020 incident.

The long sentence for Lanez (real name Daystar Peterson) comes after he was convicted in December on three felony counts over the incident, in which he shot at the feet of Megan (real name Megan Pete) during an argument after a pool party in the Hollywood Hills.

Handed down by Judge David Herriford, the sentence was much harsher than the probation sought by Lanez’s lawyers but less than the 13 years that prosecutors had requested. Neither Tory’s lawyers nor the DA’s office immediately returned a request for comment.

According to The Associated Press, Lanez pleaded for mercy ahead of the sentencing, asking Judge Herriford for probation or a minimal prison sentence: “If I could turn back the series of events that night and change them, I would,” he reportedly said. “The victim was my friend. The victim is someone I still care for to this day.”

“Everything I did wrong that night, I take full responsibility for,” he added.

For his part, Judge Herriford reportedly said it was “difficult to reconcile” the caring person described by Lanez’s supporters in statements delivered in court on Monday (Aug. 7) with the man who shot Megan: “Sometimes good people do bad things. Actions have consequences, and there are no winners in this case.”

Tuesday’s hearing occurred nearly three years after the July 12, 2020, shooting, which happened as a driver was shuttling Lanez, Megan and her assistant and friend Kelsey Harris from a party at Kylie Jenner’s house. According to prosecutors, Megan got out of the vehicle during an argument and began walking away when Lanez shouted, “Dance, bitch!”, and proceeded to shoot at her feet.

Following the incident, Megan initially told police officers that she had cut her foot stepping on broken glass, but days later alleged that she had been shot. Lanez was eventually charged with the shooting in October 2022.

During the trial, Lanez’s lawyers made their best effort to sow doubt over who had pulled the trigger, painting a scenario in which Harris could have been the shooter. But a key defense witness offered confusing eyewitness testimony, and prosecutors pointed to an earlier interview in which Harris pinned the blame squarely on Lanez. Megan herself offered powerful testimony that Lanez had been the one to shoot her; neither Lanez nor the driver took the witness stand.

Ahead of sentencing, prosecutors had sought a 13-year sentence for Lanez, telling the judge Lanez had “waged a campaign to humiliate and re-traumatize the victim.” They said the rapper “not only lacks remorse” but also is “clearly incapable of accepting any responsibility for his own actions.”

In their own filing last week, Lanez’s lawyers asked the judge to sentence him to only probation. They maintained that he was innocent, but said that even if he had committed the crimes, that his punishment should be lessened in light of “childhood trauma” and “alcohol-use disorder.”

Following sentencing, Lanez can still appeal his conviction at a state appellate court. But such a challenge will face an uphill climb: In 2022, California appeals courts overturned a defendant’s guilty verdict in just 19% of cases.