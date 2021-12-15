Tool Drummer Danny Carey Allegedly Yelled Homophobic Slur During Airport Altercation

According to a citation issued by Kansas City Airport Police in the wake of an alleged weekend altercation involving Tool‘s Danny Carey, the prog rock band’s drummer repeatedly hurled a homophobic slur at the other man.

Carey “did intentionally cause and unlawful, offensive contact upon [redacted] by yelling at the complaintant ‘you’re a f—ing f—-t repeatedly and jabbed the complainant in the chest repeatedly,” according to the citation obtained by Billboard. Carey was arrested for misdemeanor assault in the alleged incident.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Danny Carey Tool See latest videos, charts and news

Law enforcement at the airport had received a report around 7 p.m. Dec. 12 of a “disturbance between two males at an airport terminal,” Joe McBride, the senior communications manager at the Kansas City Aviation Department, previously told Billboard. Carey, 60, was arrested and transported to a nearby Kansas City Police Department station, and later released. Tool declined to comment on the incident.

According to the ticket, Carey “intentionally inflict[ed] injury” on the unnamed male when he allegedly used the homophobic slur. Carey is slated to appear in municipal court on Jan. 12.

Over the weekend, the acclaimed Kansas-bred drummer performed in the stands with the school band during the University of Kansas’ basketball game against University of Missouri (where his hometown team eventually won), as seen in this fan-recorded video. Carey’s arrest came one month before Tool is slated to embark on a 2022 tour. It is scheduled to kick off on Jan. 10 at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., where the rock band halted its 2020 tour in support of their 2019 album Fear Inoculum after the pandemic shut down the live music industry.