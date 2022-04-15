Tekashi 6ix9ine Hit With $2M Lawsuit Claiming He Ghosted On Concert Deal

Tekashi 6ix9ine is facing a new lawsuit that claims the rapper breached his agreement with a streaming music service by failing to show up for or promote two different concert dates.

In a complaint filed Thursday in Los Angeles court, a company called Streamusic claims that it paid Tekashi $150,000 to play the shows on its Stream Live app and to promote them on Instagram. But when it reached out, Streamusic says he did nothing on social media – and then flaked on the shows entirely.

“Plaintiff allocated significant financial and human resources in connection with preparing for and marketing the performances that defendant agreed to perform,” Streamusic wrote, saying it had spent many hours working on the shows. “Plaintiff would not have continued to move forward but for hte knowingly false promises and inducements of the defendants.”

And Streamusic doesn’t just want that $150,000 back: The company demanded $2 million in damages from Tekashi, including $1 million in the form of compensation and another $1 million in punitive damages.

Streammusic says it struck the deal in August with Tekashi, paying him the $150,000 to play two concerts and give the company the right to live stream them on its app. The deal also required him to create a “promotional video” on both his main Instagram page and his Story; Streammusic says it never would have signed the deal without those provisions, calling them “essential inducements.”

With the first show set for December 29, Streammusic says it reached out in early December to make sure that Tekashi would create the promotion posts, but that he never responded to eight different written requests. Eventually, the lawsuit says Tekashi agreed to reschedule the concert to January 29, but that he again went silent in the lead up to that date, ignoring seven more requests.

The failure to live up to the deal caused the company “significant financial and reputational damage,” it said.

A spokesman for Tekashi did not immediately return a request for comment on Friday.