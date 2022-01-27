Tasha K Vows to Fight Cardi B Libel Lawsuit ‘All the Way to the Supreme Court’

Days after a jury ordered Tasha K to pay Cardi B nearly $4 million in damages for posting false claims about the star on the internet, the YouTuber is vowing to keep fighting the case “all the way to the Supreme Court if need be.”

Following a two-week trial, jurors decided Jan. 24 that Tasha K was liable for defamation and other wrongdoing over unsavory rumors she spread about Cardi B, including that the star had herpes. Jurors also ordered her to pay the rapper $3.8 million in damages and legal fees.

But in a statement on her YouTube channel on Wednesday evening, the gossip blogger said she would appeal the ruling and continue to fight the accusation “no matter the cost,” and “even if this takes years.”

“This trial was purely sympathy and payola to protect corporate interests and we intend to take this all the way to the Supreme Court if need be,” said Tasha K, whose real name is Latasha Kebe. “This is my life, and I will spend my life fighting for my livelihood and our First Amendment right as human beings.”

An attorney for Cardi B declined to comment.

In reality, Tasha K has limited options on appeal. She can take her case to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, though appellate courts are typically very deferential to verdicts reached by juries. If she loses there, she has almost no shot of a hearing before the U.S. Supreme Court, which hears only a tiny fraction of the cases it receives.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, sued Tasha K in 2019 over dozens of videos that contained shocking claims about the rapper. One video cited in the lawsuit includes a statement that Cardi B “f–ked herself with beer bottles on f–king stripper stages.” Others said she had contracted herpes, that she had been a prostitute, that she had cheated on her husband, and that she had done hard drugs.

Following a trial in which Cardi B testified that those claims were false and that she felt “suicidal” in the wake of Tasha’s videos, jurors sided with the star and held the YouTuber liable on three claims: defamation, invasion of privacy through portrayal in a false light, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

In her statement Wednesday, Tasha repeatedly made unsupported assertions that the lawsuit had been part of some kind of “conspiracy” of powerful interests, designed to “bully” her because her YouTube channel “poses a threat to that machine’s sole intention to mislead the public.”

“My First Amendment right was painted to the public and the courts as a bully, vile, and malicious towards a machine that glorifies a lifestyle meant to serve as modern-day genocide on our people,” Tasha said, though she did not offer specifics on any such claims.

The gossip blogger also repeatedly vowed to continue fighting the case. She said the appeal process had “already started,” and that it would “expose every conspiracy against me, my company, and my family.” She said the eventual ruling would “set a precedent for all future media.”

Up next in the case, the judge will consider whether to issue an injunction forcing Tasha K to remove the videos. In Wednesday’s statement, she said she had already done so voluntarily “to show good faith to the courts.”