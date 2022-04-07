Snoop Dogg’s Sexual Assault Accuser Drops Lawsuit

Snoop Dogg performs, while wearing a Los Angeles Lakers sweat suit in memory of Kobe Bryant, at The Fillmore on Jan. 26, 2020 in Detroit.

A woman who recently accused Snoop Dogg of sexual assault is dropping her lawsuit for now, federal court documents show.

In a motion filed Wednesday in Los Angeles federal court, attorneys for the unnamed Jane Doe accuser asked a judge to dismiss the case “in its entirety.” But the request was “without prejudice,” meaning she could refile the case later.

The filing did not explain why she was dropping the case. It came two weeks after Snoop moved to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that it was full of “innuendo and irrelevant statements” but devoid of valid legal accusations.

The accuser’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Billboard.

In her lawsuit filed on Feb. 9, the Jane Doe accuser alleged that both Snoop Dogg and Bishop Don “Magic” Juan separately assaulted her over a 24-hour span in May 2013. She also says she was not hired again because she rebuffed their advances.

The lawsuit claims that Doe was first assaulted by Juan — whose real name is Donald Campbell — after she accepted a ride home, fell asleep in the car and woke up at his house. She claims he “repeatedly shoved” himself into her mouth the next morning. The pair then traveled to Snoop Dogg’s recording studio, the lawsuit says, where Doe claims the rapper barged into a bathroom while she was using it and demanded oral sex. She says she reluctantly complied because she was “afraid for her safety and for her life.” She claims he then masturbated onto her.

Snoop quickly fired back, calling the case a “thinly veiled attempt to extort defendant for money” just days before he was set to appear during the Super Bowl halftime show. Snoop’s lawyers say “nothing remotely resembling plaintiff’s story” ever occurred.

Rather than respond to those counter-arguments, the accuser refiled an updated version of her lawsuit in early March. But on March 26, Snoop Dogg again demanded that the case be tossed out, arguing her case remained fatally flawed.

“Plaintiff’s [updated lawsuit] is devoid of many of the necessary details relevant to her claim … and instead recites innuendo and irrelevant statements from his public in interviews to backfill the deficiencies,” the rapper’s lawyers wrote.

The accuser never responded to that accusation before filing Wednesday’s motion to drop the case.