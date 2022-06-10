Sara Evans’ Estranged Husband Jay Barker Avoids Jail Time After Domestic Violence Arrest

Jay Barker and Sara Evans attend CMT Artists of the Year 2011 at the Bridgestone Arena on November 29, 2011 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker, who is married to country singer Sara Evans, has entered what Tennessee prosecutors called a “best interest” plea to a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment after a January arrest on a felony domestic violence charge.

Explore Explore Sara Evans See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The plea Barker entered Thursday means he did not admit guilt but agreed that the state had enough evidence to prove its case, said Steve Hayslip, spokesman for the Nashville District Attorney General’s office. TMZ reports that Barker was sentenced to one year probation.

An arrest affidavit from the January incident said Barker attempted to hit two people with a vehicle but missed. The affidavit said Barker and the victim were married but separated and currently living separately. The district attorney’s office told WKRN-TV on Thursday that a divorce is still in progress.

Barker was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and placed on a $10,000 bond with a 12-hour hold because it was a domestic violence case. He was released after posting bond.