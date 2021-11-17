×
R. Kelly Associate Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison for Intimidating Witness

Michael Williams, 38, of Valdosta, Georgia, was sentenced in federal court in Brooklyn.

R. Kelly
R. Kelly pleaded not guilty to 11 additional sex-related felonies during a court hearing before Judge Lawrence Flood at Leighton Criminal Court Building on June 6, 2019 in Chicago. E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool

A man was sentenced to eight years in prison Wednesday (Nov. 17) for setting fire to a car last year in what authorities said was an attempt to intimidate a potential witness in R. Kelly’s sex trafficking trial.

Williams, who had been described as being related to a former publicist for Kelly, went to Florida in June 2020 and set fire to a car that was outside a home where the witness was staying in an effort to keep the person from cooperating, authorities said.

Kelly’s trial was pending at the time; he was convicted in September of this year.

Williams’ attorney, Todd Spodek, said a sentence of five years would have been “sufficient but not greater than necessary in this case.” He said they were exploring their legal options.

