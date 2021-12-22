×
Prince’s Estate Is Closer to Being Divided Up by Court Officials

The court is set to begin discussions in February on how to divide up the assets.

Prince
Prince performs on stage on the Hit N Run-Parade Tour at Wembley Arena, London in August 1986. Michael Putland/GI

Court officials are edging closer to dividing up pop superstar Prince’s estate.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Wednesday (Dec. 22) that November tax filings show the Internal Revenue Service and Comerica Bank & Trust, the estate administrator, reached an agreement in November on the total value of Prince’s assets.

The specific number hasn’t been disclosed but it could be more than $100 million. The IRS last year determined Prince’s assets were worth $163.2 million. Comerica put the number at $82.3 million. IRS officials felt Comerica’s total was so low they imposed a $6.4 million accuracy penalty on the estate.

The Carver County probate court still must approve the agreement. The court is set to begin discussions in February on how to divide up the assets.

The estate likely will be divided between New York music company Primary Wave and Prince’s three oldest heirs or their families. Primary Wave bought out all or most of the interests of Prince’s three youngest siblings.

Prince died of a fentanyl overdose at his Paisley Park home in Carver County in April 2016. He didn’t have a will.

