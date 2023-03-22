Nick Lachey Ordered to Anger Management Classes, AA After 2022 Paparazzi Incident

Nick Lachey will avoid any charges in connection with a paparazzi run-in last March in which the 98 Degrees singer confronted a photographer after she took a picture of him. People magazine reported that Lachey, 49, has been ordered to attend anger management classes and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings as part of a prefiling diversion program, citing a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

“Mr. Lachey has not been charged with misdemeanor assault and battery. Instead he is participating in LADA’s Prefiling Diversion program,” the LA DA’s office said in a statement. “As part of these conditions he must participate in anger management classes and attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. Successful completion of the Prefiling Diversion Program will result in no criminal charges being filed.”

At press time a spokesperson for Lachey had not returned Billboard‘s request for comment. According to reports at the time, Lachey reached into the photog’s car in March 2022 and attempted to grab her phone after he noticed her taking his picture. Writing on Twitter shortly after, Lachey said he’s been “harassed” while walking back to his hotel after dinner with wife Vanessa Lachey and their friend.

“Last night, after enjoying a great dinner with my wife and our dear friend, the paparazzi harassed us as we walked back to our hotel,” he wrote. “I clearly overreacted. I’ve been in this game long enough to know that their antics are sadly part of the deal. Stupid of me. Done.”

In a follow-up tweet, Lachey denied getting violent. “However, for TMZ or anyone else to say that I was violent or that I ‘got physical’ with someone is reckless and absolutely false.” TMZ posted video of the alleged incident at the time, in which Lachey walks toward the car and confronts a woman inside, asking, “is paparazzi still a thing?,” before appearing to reach into the car to take her phone and then turning around, sticking out his tongue and walking away.