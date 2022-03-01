‘Glee’ Star Naya Rivera’s Family Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit Over Her Drowning

Naya Rivera attends the LA premiere of Roadside Attraction's "Judy" at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on September 19, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

The family of late Glee star Naya Rivera has reached a settlement to end a wrongful death lawsuit over her July 2020 drowning.

The agreement will end a case filed by Rivera’s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, against Ventura County, Calif., in November 2020 on behalf of their 6-year-old son, Josey. The suit claimed the county could have prevented her death if it had complied with proper safety protocols.

In a statement to Billboard, Dorsey’s attorney Amjad Khan confirmed that a settlement had been reached to end the case, but declined to provide further details on the terms of the deal.

Explore Explore Naya Rivera See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Through this settlement, Josey will receive just compensation for having to endure the drowning of his beloved mother,” Khan said. “Though the tragic loss of Josey’s mother can never truly be overcome, we are very pleased that the monetary settlement will significantly assist Josey with his life beyond this tragedy.”

The agreement must be approved by Ventura County judge on March 16, according to Khan. A spokeswoman for Ventura County did not immediately return a request for comment.

Rivera drowned on July 8, 2020, at the age of 33 during a boating trip on Ventura County’s Lake Piru. After her rented pontoon boat was not returned, staff discovered the craft with Josey sleeping alone on board, but Rivera not with him. Her body was discovered days later; medical examiners later ruled her death an accidental drowning.

Dorsey sued that November, claiming the county had been legally negligent. His lawsuit claimed the boat had not complied with Coast Guard safety standards, and the county had failed to post sufficient warning signs about dangerous conditions on a lake with a “deadly history.”

“There is not a single sign anywhere … warning of the lake’s strong currents, low visibility, high winds [or] changing water depths,” the lawsuit read, claiming that 26 people had previously died on the man-made lake dating back to 1959.