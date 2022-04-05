Megan Thee Stallion’s Accused Shooter Tory Lanez Detained for Violating Court Order

Tory Lanez discusses his creative process during BMI's How I Wrote That Song 2018 on Jan. 27, 2018 in New York City.

Tory Lanez was handcuffed and put in custody during a court hearing Tuesday after a judge ruled that the rapper violated court orders in the criminal case over his alleged 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

Judge David Herriford ruled that certain social media posts from Lanez had breached court orders that required him to avoid any contact with Stallion as the case proceeds, Billboard has confirmed. TMZ was first to report the news.

As a result of the violation, the judge increased bail from $250,000 to $350,000 and ordered Lanez into custody until he paid the extra $100,000. The judge also set a trial date for September 24.

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, stands accused of one count of assault with a firearm and another gun possession charge over the July 2020 incident, in which he allegedly shot Stallion during an argument after a pool party in the Hollywood Hills.

Lanez wasn’t charged with the shooting in October 2020, following months of growing publicity around the case. Stallion initially told police officers that she cut her foot stepping on broken glass, but days later revealed that she had suffered a gunshot wound. After media outlets reported that Lanez had fired the gun, Megan directly accused him in an August 2020 Instagram video.

Lanez pleaded not guilty in November 2020. In a December 2021 hearing, a Los Angeles judge allowed the case to move forward to a trial. During that hearing, a police detective testified that Stallion had told him that Lanez yelled “Dance, bitch!” as he opened fire around her feet, according to the Los Angeles Times.

In a statement to Billboard following Tuesday’s hearing, Lanez’s attorney Shawn Holley stressed that prosecutors had wanted an even more onerous punishment: “The DA requested that Mr. Peterson’s bail be revoked or, in the alternative, that it be increased to $5 million. We are pleased that the Court rejected those outrageous requests.”

A spokesman for the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office did not immediately return a request for comment on Tuesday. Megan Thee Stallion is not directly involved as a party in the case, but an attorney for the star rapper released a statement to Billboard that focused on the looming trial: “The self-serving noise in this case will not change the facts or prevent this case from proceeding.”