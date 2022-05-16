Mac Miller Drug Supplier Gets 17 Years in Prison for Selling Fatal Pills

Mac Miller performs on the Camp Stage during day 1 of Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2017 at Exposition Park on Oct. 28, 2017 in Los Angeles.

A California man charged with supplying fentanyl-laced pills before Mac Miller’s fatal 2018 overdose was sentenced Monday to more than 17 years in prison.

At a hearing in Los Angeles federal court, U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright sentenced Stephen Andrew Walter to 210 months in prison over his role in Miller’s death. As part of a November plea deal, Walter admitted to supplying a drug dealer with the counterfeit oxycodone pills that ultimately made their way to Miller.

Walter pleaded guilty to a single count of fentanyl distribution, which carries a mandatory 20-year sentence. But under the agreement, federal prosecutors only requested 17 years and 6 months. An attorney for Walter did not immediately return a request for comment on Monday.

Miller was found dead at his San Fernando Valley, Calif., home on Sept. 7, 2018. The rapper died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol, according to the toxicology report released by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office.

Walter was charged in October 2019, along with Cameron James Pettit, 28, and Ryan Michael Reavis, 36. Prosecutors say that Miller negotiated to buy oxycodone from Pettit, but that the dealer sold him fake pills laced with deadly fentanyl. Walter allegedly supplied the pills and Reavis allegedly delivered them to Pettit.

Reavis pleaded guilty in November and was sentenced last month to nearly 11 years in prison. The case against Pettit remains pending.