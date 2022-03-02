Kim Kardashian Declared Legally Single in Kanye West Divorce Case

A little over a year after filing for divorce from Kanye West, a Los Angeles judge has declared Kim Kardashian legally single.

At a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday morning, Judge Steven Cochran said he would grant the reality star’s request to split her divorce from West into two parts — immediately ending their marriage, while punting more complex questions about assets and custody to future proceedings.

Attorneys for West had sought three preconditions before such a ruling. At the hearing, the judge granted one — about what happens if either star dies before the divorce case is finalized — but denied two others, including restrictions on what would happen if Kardashian quickly remarried. Beyond seeking the pre-conditions, West and his team did not oppose the general plan for a quick divorce.

Wednesday’s order came just over a year after Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after six years of marriage. Both sides initially said that the split would be amicable, but the relationship between the two superstars has turned increasingly acrimonious in the year since, as both have begun public romances with new partners.

Kardashian requested the quick-split maneuver in December, but West filed objections last month — arguing that the plan created a “risk of adverse consequences” that would need to be addressed by his three stipulations. Kardashian then fired back, asking Judge Cochran to reject the “onerous conditions” and complaining that West had caused her “emotional distress” with social media outbursts. Kanye quickly called those claims “hearsay.”

Before Judge Cochran’s ruling, divorce attorneys for the two stars squared off in a hearing. Kardashian, appearing by videoconference, was represented by lawyer Laura Wasser, a top L.A. divorce lawyer. West, who did not appear, was repped by Samantha Spector, another high-profile family lawyer who only joined the case a day before when Kanye fired his previous attorney, Chris Melcher.

After Judge Cochran said he would grant Kardashian’s motion, both sides stepped out to fix paperwork to address West’s recent name change to “Ye.” A formalized decision is expected by the afternoon.